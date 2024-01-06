Top of the Pods - Discover ST’s best in audio for 2024

If you have not yet checked out our chart-topping True Crimes Of Asia podcast series (you can do so here), but meantime, discover our other shows through the episodes that ranked best among our listeners in the past year.
Why 6-digit COE prices are the new normal: Ex-industry insider reveals: (COE Watch, Sept 15, 2023)
Edison Chen sex photogate (Pt 2): (Can I Tell You Something Crazy? - Feb 10.2023)
Edison Chen sex photogate (Pt 1): (Can I Tell You Something Crazy? - Jan 27, 2023)
Record-breaking COE’s impact on Singapore society: (In Your Opinion - May 29, 2023)
Is a fourth Covid shot necessary?: (Health Check, Jan 18, 2023)
How bank staff are trained to spot a high-risk ‘scam’ transaction: (Stop Scams, Feb 2, 2023)
Budget 2023: Audio highlights from DPM Lawrence Wong’s speech: (ST Podcasts, Feb 15, 2023)
Will I lose weight with the Healthy Keto Diet, developed at NUH in Singapore?: (Health Check, April 19, 2023)
Why your brain cells can still grow from the age of 40: (Health Check’s 100th episode, Feb 1, 2023)
What a suicide survivor wants you to know: (Health Check, July 19, 2023)
If you’re keen to discover The Straits Times’ podcast network of shows, the ‘one-stop shop’ way to do it is via your fave audio apps:
Channel with RSS feed: https://str.sg/wvz7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukK
Spotify: https://str.sg/wukH
Get notified each time our latest episodes ‘drop’ every other day and during the week. Or you can follow the specific shows you’d like from our full guide list here.
Another option is to follow ST Podcasts as a new feature on the ST app now here.
Happy listening in 2024!