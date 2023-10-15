Hear our podcasts direct on The Straits Times’ app

Synopsis: A brand new feature is within The Straits Times app, which you can download from the Apple app store or the Google Play store.
For those of you who already have it, the latest version update now has a dedicated Podcast Section, where you can listen to our latest incoming show episodes and check out back episodes too.
Get The Straits Times app from
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX
Download the episode for offline listening, add to your list of queued episodes to listen later or simply set a sleep timer and let it play in the background.
Listen to your favourite podcasts while catching up on the latest news of the day.
Browse through the different episodes in each of our niche podcast shows by scrolling left, and scroll down to explore different channels. The new podcast section can be found by tapping on the ‘Menu’ icon on the bottom right.
More ways to follow ST Podcasts
You can also choose to follow our podcast RSS feeds, or the shows on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or trigger voice activation on your smart devices by saying: “Hey (name of voice assistant), play me (name of any of the shows listed in guide link below) or The Straits Times Podcasts.”
The Straits Times’ Podcasts website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts