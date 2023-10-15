Hear our podcasts direct on The Straits Times’ app

Check out the new dedicated podcast player within The Straits Times app. ST PHOTO: ST APP

Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: A brand new feature is within The Straits Times app, which you can download from the Apple app store or the Google Play store.

For those of you who already have it, the latest version update now has a dedicated Podcast Section, where you can listen to our latest incoming show episodes and check out back episodes too.

Get The Straits Times app from

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX

Download the episode for offline listening, add to your list of queued episodes to listen later or simply set a sleep timer and let it play in the background.

Pro tip: The ST app also appears in ‘dark mode’. Activate this feature by turning on ‘dark mode’ on your mobile device’s system preferences.

Listen to your favourite podcasts while catching up on the latest news of the day.

Pro tip: For an undisrupted listening experience, your chosen podcast remains playing in the background after closing the app. Our shows are best listened to with headphones.

Browse through the different episodes in each of our niche podcast shows by scrolling left, and scroll down to explore different channels. The new podcast section can be found by tapping on the ‘Menu’ icon on the bottom right.

Pro tip: Tap ‘More’ on each channel to read the synopsis and show notes for every episode.

More ways to follow ST Podcasts

You can also choose to follow our podcast RSS feeds, or the shows on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or trigger voice activation on your smart devices by saying: “Hey (name of voice assistant), play me (name of any of the shows listed in guide link below) or The Straits Times Podcasts.”

The Straits Times’ Podcasts website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top