True Crimes of Asia: Discover The Straits Times podcast series

From April till September 2023, listen to the events surrounding a spine-chilling find in a Bangkok temple. Or the gruesome death of a domestic helper in Singapore.
Tune in to this six-part series by The Straits Times in Singapore that explores real crimes that gripped, horrified and laid bare the issues that afflicted societies in Asia. Headphones are recommended for this series.
Warning: This podcast is an audio documentary of a real crime case which may be troubling and upsetting to certain listeners. Listener discretion is advised.
South Korea: Cybersex criminals trapping girls in a digital prison
Digital sex crimes have become so common in highly-wired South Korea, leading to several versions of what have become known as the “Nth room” crimes. Why does this keep happening, and what are the underlying causes of these cases? Despite government efforts to crack down on these cases, they return again and again.
Thailand: Thousands of foetuses hidden in a Bangkok temple
A foul smell in the air around a Bangkok temple once led residents and temple occupants to uncover thousands of foetuses buried on the grounds. The bodies were eventually traced to illegal abortion clinics. The gruesome discovery prompted calls for Thailand to rethink abortion laws, a rare and touchy debate in the Buddhist-majority country. Today, Thailand has one of the most liberal abortion laws in the region, but due to a lack of government-led protocols and continued stigma, access to legal abortions is still an issue.
Singapore: A Myanmar domestic worker’s gruesome death at the hands of her employers
For nearly a year, domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don suffered at the hands of her Singapore employer. She was tortured, starved and severely beaten before she died. The extent of her abuse in 2016 sent shockwaves throughout Singapore, and also prompted changes in policies regarding the welfare of foreign domestic helpers.
Indonesia: Masked ‘ninjas’ and the mass murders of suspected sorcerers
Under the cloak of darkness, masked assailants set upon their targets, beheading or disemboweling them, before disappearing as swiftly and silently. These ‘ninjas’ were blamed for the mass killings of alleged sorcerers in the eastern part of Indonesia’s Java island in 1998 and 1999, where black magic was practised but sometimes also shunned. The killings triggered discussions on the need to regulate sorcery, but it was only last year that this legal gap was finally plugged.
