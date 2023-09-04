Tiong Bahru, Kampung Admiralty road repurposing completed; covered linkway to be built

SINGAPORE – A covered linkway will be built near Tiong Bahru Market by the end of 2023 to improve access to Havelock MRT station and encourage more people to use the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor on Monday said the linkway is among the additional improvements slated for the Tiong Bahru area, where road repurposing works to install more pedestrian-friendly features have been completed.

Similar works have been completed in Kampung Admiralty, where a stretch of Woodlands Ring Road has been converted into a wider footpath and dedicated cycling path, said Dr Khor in a Facebook post.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said the upcoming linkway will add on to some 1.6km of linkways that were completed when Havelock station opened in November 2022.

In Tiong Bahru, kerbside parking space have been removed to widen pedestrian walkways and provide barrier-free access ramps. Eng Hoon Street was partially pedestrianised and outfitted with benches for people to rest and gather.