Tiong Bahru, Kampung Admiralty road repurposing completed; covered linkway to be built

SINGAPORE – A covered linkway will be built near Tiong Bahru Market by the end of 2023 to improve access to Havelock MRT station and encourage more people to use the Thomson-East Coast Line.
Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor on Monday said the linkway is among the additional improvements slated for the Tiong Bahru area, where road repurposing works to install more pedestrian-friendly features have been completed.
Similar works have been completed in Kampung Admiralty, where a stretch of Woodlands Ring Road has been converted into a wider footpath and dedicated cycling path, said Dr Khor in a Facebook post.
The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said the upcoming linkway will add on to some 1.6km of linkways that were completed when Havelock station opened in November 2022.
In Tiong Bahru, kerbside parking space have been removed to widen pedestrian walkways and provide barrier-free access ramps. Eng Hoon Street was partially pedestrianised and outfitted with benches for people to rest and gather.
Other improvements include the installation of a sheltered drop-off point at the Tiong Bahru Market and bicycle parking spaces.
Most residents in Tiong Bahru whom The Straits Times spoke to are looking forward to the new linkway because it offers respite from the heat and rain.
Madam Ruth Loo, a 66-year-old retiree who usually commutes by foot, said she welcomes the addition as it is always the case of “the more, the merrier” for sheltered walkways.
Likewise, housewife Alicia Chia, 49, spoke of the added convenience the new linkway can provide, because it serves as an alternative walking route on rainy days since the paths between Tiong Bahru MRT station and Tiong Bahru Market are not completely sheltered.
Some residents also commended the other new features, citing the convenience of barrier-free access and improved safety for elderly as added benefits.
Retiree Tan Lay Leng, 56, said the widened footpaths and pedestrianised Eng Hoon Street allow pedestrians to walk around the neighbourhood without worrying about car traffic.
She added that barrier-free access ramps on pathways make it more convenient for the elderly to move around in wheelchairs or with walking aids.
The widened pavements are very useful for larger crowds that often stream into the market on weekends, she said.
On the flipside, others, including stall owners at the Tiong Bahru Market, cited reduced parking spaces and greater traffic congestion as negative consequences of the new features.
Madam Amy Toh, who has operated a stall in the market for a few decades, said she has experienced a significant drop in the number of customers since the pavements were widened. They reduced available parking spaces in the area, making it tough for patrons to park by the road to grab a quick bite or pick their groceries up.
Additionally, Madam Toh, in her 60s, said that cars can travel on only one lane in the vicinity of the market, which results in traffic backing up whenever a car stops for a pick-up or drop-off.
Retiree Tan C. N., 80, who wanted to be known by only his initials, estimated that 40 kerbside parking spaces have been removed to widen pedestrian walkways, and observed that the multi-storey carpark at the market always has long queues.
Finding a parking space during peak hours has since been very difficult, he added.
“The authorities should observe what the real needs of residents are. Someone should be stationed to enforce a no-waiting rule on the roads around the market,” said Mr Tan.
Ms Joanne Yeong, 42, who works at a nearby food stall, said she had not observed people gathering in the pedestrianised Eng Hoon Street as intended due to the lack of shade.
She added: “If the path is not attractive to people (in the first place), why would they even gather there?”
Dr Khor said the Land Transport Authority will work with communities in Tiong Bahru and Kampung Admiralty to conduct place-making activities.
Besides pedestrian-friendly features such as more crossings and ramps, residents in Kampung Admiralty can also look forward to new cycling paths by the end of 2024, MOT said.