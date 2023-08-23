Close to 5km of streets in places like Ang Mo Kio, Tampines to get pedestrian-friendly features

SINGAPORE - Close to 5km of roads across five neighbourhoods here will be retooled by 2025 to prioritise pedestrians, focus on calming vehicular traffic and improve the walking and cycling experience.

This is part of a “Friendly Streets” initiative announced earlier in 2023, which the authorities said would be trialled first in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok West, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast before it is refined and expanded to other towns.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday said it has carried out further studies and identified the specific locations within these neighbourhoods where the trials will be carried out.

They are:

A 730m stretch of Ang Mo Kio Street 31, between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and Avenue 8;

Bukit Batok Streets 31, 32 and 33, and stretches of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 5, totalling 1.9km;

A 390m stretch of Tampines Avenue 9, between Tampines Street 43 and Streets 44 and 45;

About 1km of Lorong 1A and Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, between Toa Payoh Central and Lorong 1; and

A 770m stretch of West Coast Road, between West Coast Link and Clementi Avenue 2.

LTA said these stretches were selected as many pedestrians and cyclists pass through them, and the locations are close to amenities such as markets, hawker centres, community clubs, schools, and MRT stations.

The plan is to introduce features such as raised pedestrian crossings, kerb ramps, as well as wider and more accessible footpaths at these five locations.

Signalised crossings will also prioritise pedestrians – traffic lights at these crossings will be programmed to reduce the time it takes to activate the green man, and increase the duration of crossing time.

There will also be street signs and road markings to reduce traffic speeds, and remind drivers that they are entering areas that are meant to be more inclusive and people-friendly.

These features and measures are adapted from existing efforts to improve walking and cycling like school zones, silver zones and transit priority corridors.

Construction works are expected to start from the end of 2023.

LTA has said that each Friendly Street project will be unique and designed in partnership with its community so that it is tailored to local needs.