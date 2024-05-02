April’s 36.4 deg C highest in 2024 so far; thundery showers expected in first half of May

SINGAPORE – The mercury hit 36.4 deg C in Paya Lebar on April 26, the highest temperature Singapore has experienced so far in 2024, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The island is set for a wet start to May, with the MSS forecasting moderate to heavy thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon on most days for the first fortnight of May.

The MSS added that there may be widespread thundery showers with gusty winds on a few mornings.

People can expect above-average rainfall across most parts of Singapore during this period. The daily maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 34 deg C on most days, possibly exceeding 35 deg C on a few days when there is less cloud cover.

The inter-monsoon conditions, characterised by light and variable winds, have been the prevailing weather pattern in the last two weeks. There were also thundery showers over many areas in Singapore on April 16, with the highest daily rainfall reaching 95mm on Pulau Tekong.

The second half of April had maximum temperatures above 34 deg C on most days, MSS noted.

While most areas saw below-average rainfall in the second half of April, Changi was an exception, with rainfall 31 per cent above average.

For the daily weather forecast, visit the MSS website at www.weather.gov.sg, the National Environment Agency website at www.nea.gov.sg, or download the myENV mobile app.