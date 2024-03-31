When hot gets hotter: El Nino expected to turn up the heat in April and May, say experts

SINGAPORE - Get ready to sizzle in April and May.

Temperatures in the next two months – usually among the warmest months in the year – could be nudged up further due to lingering effects of the El Nino phenomenon that gripped Singapore from the second half of 2023, experts say.

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon that brings hotter, drier weather over South-east Asia due to changes in sea surface temperatures and surface winds over the tropical Pacific Ocean.

El Nino conditions are weakening and are expected to taper off by around April or May, said the National Environment Agency’s Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in response to queries.

But El Nino is likely to still make its presence felt in Singapore in the form of higher-than-usual temperatures in the months ahead, as heat takes time to transfer from the sea surface to the atmosphere, experts told The Straits Times.

This lingering effect of El Nino is expected to overlap with the traditionally warm months of the year in Singapore, they added.

According to MSS records, May is the warmest month of the year, with average daily temperatures of 28.6 deg C. Average daily temperatures in April are 28.2 deg C, while June’s average temperature is 28.5 deg C.

Dr Matthias Roth, professor of urban climatology from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) department of geography, said: “Given that an El Nino event continues to contribute heat after its peak, it is possible that the next few months, which coincide with the warmest part of the year, will experience above-average temperatures.”

The increase in air temperatures usually associated with El Nino events, coupled with the already high humidity in Singapore, will make being outdoors during the months of April to June more uncomfortable, Prof Roth added.

Professor Xie Shang-Ping, an expert in physical oceanography from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, agreed. He said: “High humidity in combination with high temperatures could cause heat stress.”

The MSS spokeswoman said that while heat stress levels tend to go up with higher temperatures and humidity, other factors – such as wind speed and the amount of radiation from the sun – also need to be considered.

High heat stress levels could lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps.