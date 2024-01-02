3 workers taken to hospital after lightning strike near BTO construction site in Bartley

SINGAPORE – Three workers were taken to hospital after lightning struck near their work site on Dec 28.

On the afternoon of that day, the Housing Board (HDB) was alerted to the incident at the Bartley Beacon Build-to-Order (BTO) construction site.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the HDB said three workers were working on the roof of a block when it started to rain.

“As the workers were packing up and moving to shelter in accordance with safety procedures during rain, a bolt of lightning struck near the area they were at,” the HDB added.

It said the workers reported feeling dizzy.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST that it received a call for assistance in Mount Vernon Road on Dec 28. Two workers were taken to Tan Tok Seng Hospital and another to Singapore General Hospital.

The HDB said all three “are recovering well and expected to be discharged soon”. Together with the contractor, it “will continue to closely monitor their condition to ensure the well-being of the workers”.

In an update on Dec 15, Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said thundery showers were expected on most days in the second half of that month.

In its website, MSS states that thunderstorms occur year round in Singapore. On average, the island experiences about 167 thunderstorm days and 176 lightning days a year.

When contacted regarding the incident, the Ministry of Manpower said it is investigating.