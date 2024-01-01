Rain did not stop crowds from ushering in the new year at Marina Bay

SINGAPORE - The rain that fell across Singapore on the evening of Dec 31 did not hinder a crowd from forming in the Marina Bay area, with revelers determined to save a spot to catch the New Year fireworks.

Amid a drizzle that started from 5pm, people gathered in front of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands - a popular spot to catch the pyrotechnic display - with many pulling out umbrellas and raincoats.

Ms Kathy Lee, who works in finance, was with three friends. The 28-year-old said they arrived at 6pm with a mat, umbrellas and food for a picnic, adding: “I would be very disappointed if we had to go home after going through all that effort. But camping together in the rain is quite fun.”

Domestic helper Jossie Valdez, 50, was there since 5pm, and said she hoped the rain would stop. Last year, she had arrived at 8pm, only to find that there were no more choice spots to watch the fireworks.

“This year, I decided to come earlier to beat the crowd,” she said.

Earlier, the police had said that it would regulate the number of people entering certain areas, and by around 8pm, it had announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing access to selected waterfront areas, “to ensure public safety and prevent overcrowding”.

Eventually, entry to the Merlion Park, One Fullerton, Jubilee Bridge, Youth Olympic Park, The Lawn, Promontory Waterfront, Esplanade Waterfront, Fullerton Waterfront and the Marina Bay Sands Waterfront, were closed due to prevent overcrowding.

MRT trains also skipped Bayfront MRT station for around 20 minutes due to large crowds in the area.

Overcrowding had become a key concern during the festive period ever since the Itaewon Halloween crowd crush in October 2022. An estimated 100,000 revellers had squeezed into the popular nightlife area in Seoul, South Korea, killing 159 people and injuring 196.

In 2022, some 500,000 people turned up for the countdown at Marina Bay.

On Dec 31, enhanced security measures were in place for the night’s festivities, including flashing LED lights deployed by the police to illuminate pathways and guide crowds in the right direction, and drones equipped with lights and speakers for crowd control.