The Big Story: Will the US-China trade war affect Singapore's 5G network plans?

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Friday's (May 17) episode, journalist Hariz Baharudin talks about the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, while Tech editor Irene Tham shares how Singapore's plans to roll out 5G networks by next year could be affected by the US-China trade war.

Lastly, STFood Online editor Hedy Khoo shares a few possible reasons why Dome Cafe is exiting the Singapore F&B scene after more than 20 years here.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, the trend of young working professionals who turn to co-living companies, Pakatan Harapan's report card, top picks from the Singapore International Festival of Arts: Singular Screens, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.