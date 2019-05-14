The Big Story: Things to know about WhatsApp's security flaw and US-China trade war

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Tuesday's (May 14) episode, tech correspondent Yip Wai Yee will talk about how WhatsApp's latest security flaw affects users and ways to keep one safe from such attacks.

East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi will discuss what the US-China trade war means for the rest of the world.

Correspondent Joyce Teo will share more on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recent guidelines on more active play and less screen time for children.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the trend of young working professionals who turn to co-living companies, Pakatan Harapan's report card, top picks from the Singapore International Festival of Arts: Singular Screens, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.