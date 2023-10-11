Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to make first official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE – Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will make his first official visit to Singapore on Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Srettha will receive a ceremonial welcome during his visit and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana.

PM Lee will host Mr Srettha at an official lunch, and the 61-year-old will visit the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The former property mogul was confirmed as Thailand’s new prime minister by parliamentary vote in August, ending months of political deadlock after the country’s general election in May.

A member of the Pheu Thai Party, he is backed by a coalition of populist and conservative parties in Thailand.