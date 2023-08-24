PM Lee congratulates new Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent a letter to congratulate newly appointed Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The 61-year-old former real estate tycoon from the Pheu Thai Party took office on Wednesday with the endorsement of the King.

In his letter, PM Lee said that Singapore and Thailand enjoy warm and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by robust economic ties, close institutional links, and regular political and people-to-people exchanges at all levels.

“Our longstanding and deep cooperation spans many sectors, including trade and investment, defence and education. Singapore and Thailand are also strong partners in multilateral fora, including in Asean. I am certain that the friendship between our two countries will continue to strengthen in the years ahead,” he said.

PM Lee said he looks forward to working closely with Mr Srettha to further broaden and deepen Singapore and Thailand’s bilateral relations.

He also extended an invitation to Mr Srettha and his wife, Dr Pakpilai Thavisin, to visit Singapore at the earliest opportunity.

Outgoing Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who overthrew the last Pheu Thai government in a coup, also congratulated Mr Srettha and wished him luck.

Mr Srettha was confirmed by a parliamentary vote on Tuesday, hours after former premier Thaksin Shinawatra returned to the kingdom from 15 years of self-exile.

Mr Srettha received King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s written command to form a government in a ceremony at Pheu Thai’s headquarters. He is likely to announce his Cabinet in the coming days.

His appointment ends months of political deadlock following May’s general election.