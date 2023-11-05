Temasek Trust steps up partnership with global environmental prize to fight climate change

SINGAPORE – Temasek Trust, the philanthropic arm of Singapore investment company Temasek, on Sunday announced that it has expanded its long-term partnership with the Earthshot Prize.

Through the partnership, which sees Temasek Trust becoming a founding partner of the Earthshot Prize, both organisations will create platforms and initiatives to showcase solutions on sustainability.

The global environmental prize, aimed at driving change to repair and regenerate the planet over this decade, was founded by Prince William in 2020.

Five winners will each be awarded £1 million (S$1.68 million) at the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony to be held in Singapore on Tuesday for developing solutions to environmental problems. Prince William will arrive in Singapore on Sunday and attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

A Temasek Trust spokesman said the founding partnership will end in 2025 and can be renewed.

Since May, Temasek Trust has been a strategic partner of the Earthshot Prize, and helped the organisation to bring together local stakeholders to support innovative solutions that deal with complex environmental challenges leading up to the Earthshot week from Nov 6 to 10.

It also provided funding support towards the cause, but declined to comment on the exact amount it contributed.

Other founding partners of the Earthshot Prize include Breakthrough Energy Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation and Standard Chartered Bank.

Temasek Trust and the Earthshot Prize will work to raise awareness about the fight against climate change in the region, and tap insights to identify and scale innovative solutions.

They also aim to connect innovators with funders, such as through a partnership with Co-Axis, a digital impact marketplace by Temasek Trust.

Earthshot Prize chief executive Hannah Jones said its partnership with Temasek Trust – moving from strategic partner to founding partner – highlights its determination to expand the impact of its work in Asia.