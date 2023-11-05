Prince William arrives in Singapore, visits Jewel ahead of work trip

SINGAPORE – Britain’s Prince William arrived in Singapore on Sunday and visited Jewel Changi Airport ahead of his work trip here.

The Prince of Wales visited the HSBC Rain Vortex, the indoor waterfall at Jewel, and met the public at the nearby indoor garden, Shiseido Forest Valley.

Prince William landed at Changi Airport at about 5pm.

When he reached Jewel around 5.30pm, crowds who had gathered started cheering. He was accompanied by Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development.

As Ms Sim led him towards the waterfall, he could be heard saying: “It’s enormous.”