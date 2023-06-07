Prince William’s Earthshot Award to highlight environmental innovation in S-E Asia; ceremony to be held in S’pore

SINGAPORE - Innovative projects which look to protect the world’s oceans and restore nature will be highlighted and some of them supported by Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, with the award ceremony for 2023 being held - for the first time - in Singapore this November.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the prize will give five winners £1 million (S$1.7 million) each to help them scale up their solutions to reach their desired impact.

The projects must be aiming to help environmental causes such as creating a waste-free world, cleaning the air, fixing the earth’s climate, reviving oceans and protecting and restoring nature.

Speaking to The Straits Times, the Earthshot Prize’s chief executive Hannah Jones said that protecting oceans and nature has now become crucial, with countries around the world having come up with a global goal of protecting 30 per cent of land and turning 30 per cent of the world’s oceans into marine protected reserves.

But it is critical to do so in a way that also brings economic prosperity to coastal communities, she noted.

“I think there’s a lot of breakthrough work that’s happening in Asia… communities move from fishing to alternative models that might provide carbon sinks, but also replenish ocean biodiversity and create new sources of income for humanity.”

For instance, growing seaweed sustainably can create new food stocks and be a carbon sink as well, she said.

A carbon sink is a natural environment that can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Ms Jones added that to keep global warming to 1.5 deg C, replenishing and protecting nature would be essential.

A total of 15 finalists globally will be selected in September, and five will be chosen as winners by The Earthshot Prize Council in the week starting Nov 6.

The organisers have not been able to confirm details about the award ceremony, including whether Prince William will be attending.

However, he did attend the previous two award ceremonies, which were held in London and Boston.