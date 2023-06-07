Prince William’s Earthshot Award to highlight environmental innovation in S-E Asia; ceremony to be held in S’pore

SINGAPORE - Innovative projects which look to protect the world’s oceans and restore nature will be highlighted and some of them supported by Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, with the award ceremony for 2023 being held - for the first time - in Singapore this November.
Founded by Prince William in 2020, the prize will give five winners £1 million (S$1.7 million) each to help them scale up their solutions to reach their desired impact.
The projects must be aiming to help environmental causes such as creating a waste-free world, cleaning the air, fixing the earth’s climate, reviving oceans and protecting and restoring nature.
Speaking to The Straits Times, the Earthshot Prize’s chief executive Hannah Jones said that protecting oceans and nature has now become crucial, with countries around the world having come up with a global goal of protecting 30 per cent of land and turning 30 per cent of the world’s oceans into marine protected reserves.
But it is critical to do so in a way that also brings economic prosperity to coastal communities, she noted.
“I think there’s a lot of breakthrough work that’s happening in Asia… communities move from fishing to alternative models that might provide carbon sinks, but also replenish ocean biodiversity and create new sources of income for humanity.”
For instance, growing seaweed sustainably can create new food stocks and be a carbon sink as well, she said.
A carbon sink is a natural environment that can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Ms Jones added that to keep global warming to 1.5 deg C, replenishing and protecting nature would be essential.
A total of 15 finalists globally will be selected in September, and five will be chosen as winners by The Earthshot Prize Council in the week starting Nov 6.
The organisers have not been able to confirm details about the award ceremony, including whether Prince William will be attending.
However, he did attend the previous two award ceremonies, which were held in London and Boston.
The Earthshot Prize Council, which selects the award winners, includes Prince William himself, celebrated British broadcaster and presenter of natural history documentaries Sir David Attenborough, musician Shakira and co-founder of Alibaba Jack Ma.
“When we’ve selected our finalists, we look after them for at least a year...and we don’t mind whether they go on to win the prize or not. We try to matchmake them to get them additional support, whether it’s in kind or through blended capital,” said Ms Jones.
Blended capital refers to public, multilateral or philanthropic funding that helps to catalyse private investments for green projects.
The week-long event in Singapore will bring together investors, venture capitalists, philanthropists and corporations who will look at how to speed up the time needed for these solutions to scale, and how to overcome the difficulties of doing so.
The prize is supported by philanthropic organisation Temasek Trust, investment company Temasek, decarbonisation investment platform GenZero, non-profit environmental organisation Conservation International and Standard Chartered Bank.
This is the first time the awards ceremony will happen over the course of a week. Celebrities will also be present, and there will be a green carpet, said Ms Jones.
The events will also involve young people, who are “at heart” of what the organisation does, she added.
The vision behind the prize arose from two observations, she recalled.
The first was that young people in particular have been grappling with climate anxiety, and Prince William was concerned that this might later turn into defeatism, helplessness, and eventually a lack of climate action.
“We needed to inject more optimism into the conversation to help push people into action,” said Ms Jones.
Having also visited a project that was “doing really well” in tackling conservation and biodiversity, Prince William felt that it was a pity it wasn’t scaled up and replicated elsewhere around the world, she added.
He was inspired by United States President John Kennedy’s Moonshot Challenge in the 1960s - that involved sending a man on the moon and bringing him home safely - which took seven years, not 10, said Ms Jones.
“So it then became clear to us that this decade would be known as the ‘earth shot’ decade - because by 2030, we would need to reduce our carbon emissions by 40 per cent, protect 30 per cent of oceans and 30 per cent of nature,” she added.
The prize helps to accelerate innovation, scale it up, and drive optimism in young people. It also opens up opportunities for them, especially in the three weeks leading up to the United Nations’ COP28 conference, said Ms Jones.
The COP28 conference will take place in Dubai from Nov 30 to Dec 12.
Singapore was chosen as the host of the award ceremony in 2023 after having shown leadership in innovation, investments, urban planning, and commitment by the government and the community to lead in green growth, added Ms Jones.
Co-founder and chief executive of Ampd Energy Brandon Ng, whose company The Enertainer was an Earthshot Prize finalist in 2022, said that the business really benefitted from the prize’s global reach.
It helped the firm with potential partnerships in different markets such as in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.
The Hong Kong-based firm has come up with a battery storage solution which can be used to power construction sites at a lower cost compared to the conventional diesel generators.
“Our technology is able to tackle CO2 emissions, noise pollution, and air pollution,” said Mr Ng.
There are about 130 construction projects powered by the Enertainer, of which 15 are in Singapore, he added.