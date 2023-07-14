TED talk-style programme in Marsiling Secondary School gives students a voice, builds speaking skills

When Nur Amylia Natasha Saiful Bahri, 15, was thinking of a topic she wanted to prepare for Marsiling Secondary School’s (MSS) TeenTalk contest, she considered her English teacher’s advice about choosing a topic that would be relatable and engaging to her schoolmates.

In the end, she decided to speak about giving instant noodles a creative twist, after watching her younger brother devour his second packet of Maggi noodles that week.

Amylia ended up winning the TeenTalk contest that was held at the school on Friday, and feels proud that she finally overcame her stage fright.

“Before, I did not actually enjoy public speaking. It’s very nerve-racking. But then after TeenTalk, I realised that public speaking is actually really fun,” she told The Straits Times.

Madam Salwati Salim, the head of department for English and literature at the school, conceptualised the idea of Teentalk, a Ted talk-style programme, in 2016.

She told ST that she is a firm believer in the English language not being learnt just as a subject to pass an examination.

She wanted a platform to give MSS students a voice, by building on their public speaking and presentation skills.

Madam Salwati said, “I want them to know that their voice matters, regardless of which school or background they’re from. Their stories matter.”

After attending a staff retreat at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) in 2017, MSS teachers received feedback from NYP’s lecturers that secondary school students lacked public speaking and presentation skills.

These are important skills that students would need, as many polytechnic modules require students to present their project work.

So, the MSS English department redesigned the TeenTalk programme to move it to a bigger platform.

When it first started in 2016, TeenTalk was conducted in the classrooms as part of English lessons for only Secondary 3 students.

Students were taught public speaking and presentation skills by their English teachers. They would then plan and present their chosen topics to their classmates.