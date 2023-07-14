TED talk-style programme in Marsiling Secondary School gives students a voice, builds speaking skills

When Nur Amylia Natasha Saiful Bahri, 15, was thinking of a topic she wanted to prepare for Marsiling Secondary School’s (MSS) TeenTalk contest, she considered her English teacher’s advice about choosing a topic that would be relatable and engaging to her schoolmates.
In the end, she decided to speak about giving instant noodles a creative twist, after watching her younger brother devour his second packet of Maggi noodles that week.
Amylia ended up winning the TeenTalk contest that was held at the school on Friday, and feels proud that she finally overcame her stage fright.
“Before, I did not actually enjoy public speaking. It’s very nerve-racking. But then after TeenTalk, I realised that public speaking is actually really fun,” she told The Straits Times.
Madam Salwati Salim, the head of department for English and literature at the school, conceptualised the idea of Teentalk, a Ted talk-style programme, in 2016.
She told ST that she is a firm believer in the English language not being learnt just as a subject to pass an examination.
She wanted a platform to give MSS students a voice, by building on their public speaking and presentation skills.
Madam Salwati said, “I want them to know that their voice matters, regardless of which school or background they’re from. Their stories matter.”
After attending a staff retreat at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) in 2017, MSS teachers received feedback from NYP’s lecturers that secondary school students lacked public speaking and presentation skills.
These are important skills that students would need, as many polytechnic modules require students to present their project work.
So, the MSS English department redesigned the TeenTalk programme to move it to a bigger platform.
When it first started in 2016, TeenTalk was conducted in the classrooms as part of English lessons for only Secondary 3 students.
Students were taught public speaking and presentation skills by their English teachers. They would then plan and present their chosen topics to their classmates.
In 2018, an assembly contest was added to the programme.
Top speakers from each Secondary 3 class would present their topics to the entire school and a panel of judges comprising key personnel from other departments.
“We need to present it to the entire school, so that it will be an impetus for the rest of the levels, juniors to the Secondary 3s, to know what it takes to be a good speaker,” said Madam Salwati.
Ramos Joaquin Emmanuel Lopez, 16, a Secondary 4 student, fondly recalls his participation in the TeenTalk contest in 2022.
He liked the autonomy he had to plan and prepare his presentation, and the interesting things he learnt from his peers.
He said: “What I like about it the most is how I’m in charge of everything. I was in charge of creating my own slides and picking the topic I wanted to talk about.”
Ms Dian Khairyani Mondzi, a senior English teacher in MSS, said that apart from building public speaking and presentation skills, the students enjoy TeenTalk as it allows them to bond with their peers and speak about things they are passionate about.
“They actually get to learn more about their friends. So it’s an eye-opener for them because they realize that hey, my friend actually has a similar hobby to mine. Second, they get to share about what that they’re really passionate about. So when they come to class, it’s not just about academic work,” Ms Dian told ST.
The school’s principal, Mr Koh Yiak Kheng Leonard, is excited to see the TeenTalk program evolve and grow. He sees it as a valuable addition to the educational experience of students in heartland schools like MSS.
“Through this programme, not only are they encouraged to generate ideas, they are also given that nudge to go further to share their ideas, present their ideas, and convince someone else. In a way, they learn how to engage others through this programme,” said Mr Tan.