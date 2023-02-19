School Spotlight: How neighbourhood Nanyang Junior College went from mid-tier to top

SINGAPORE – When 16-year-old Lim Yu Xi got a net score of three points in her O-level examinations and could have had her pick of more established schools, she chose Nanyang Junior College (NYJC) instead.

She had her heart set on the school in Serangoon since the end of Secondary 2 as she liked that it offers a wide range of subjects without fixed subject combinations. “I would be able to choose subjects based on my interests without having to worry about whether there would be such a combination available,” says the former Xinmin Secondary School student, citing subjects such as computing and translation.