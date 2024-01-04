Teamwork makes the dream float for this year’s Chingay Parade

SINGAPORE - Cheers and laughter filled the air as a group of residents from Central Singapore came together on Dec 30, 2023, to build a community float for Chingay Parade 2024.

“I love it when I hear (the cheers) and that’s the whole purpose of my job,” said artist Casey Chen, who is leading the set-up of Can-dilicious, one of 17 community floats for the parade in February.

Working with the theme of Blossom, Mr Chen, 52, came up with the idea of cutting circular bits from 2,000 recycled aluminium drink cans and mounting them on wooden boards that are shaped like flowers.