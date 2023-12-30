Farrer Road condo residents ring in 2024 early with their pets

SINGAPORE – Sesame, a heavyset french bulldog with soft eyes, hides an impressive talent: He can perform tricks with just verbal commands, without the help of hand signals.
The 3½-year-old can spin on cue, give his owner Justin Yiu a high five, and even stand in a begging position with his front legs raised when Mr Yiu, 34, says “pretty”.
The attentive dog earned some “barking rights” after performing seven tricks within 60 seconds on Dec 30, emerging winner of a pup talent contest at D’Leedon condominium in Farrer Road.
Residents of the condo complex had an early New Year’s Eve party, with their four-legged family members taking the spotlight at a dog-themed party.
Ms Karen Tan, chairman of the Farrer Leedon Residents’ Network, said with more families in the estate adopting pets in recent years, residents there chose to have their year-end party dedicated to their furry friends.
Up to 20 per cent of the condo’s residents own dogs, and D’Leedon has about 1,700 apartments. About 200 residents and 70 dogs – including poodles, french bulldogs and golden doxes – attended the event.
It included grooming sessions, a pet tag-making booth and a demo on obedience training. But many of the canines were more interested in making new friends, having a bark-off with other dogs and cuddling with children.
Mr Yiu and his wife Nabha Battul, 35, would practise tricks with Sesame two to three times a week with the help of lots of treats. Ms Battul also gets her inspiration from dog training videos on YouTube.
The product policy manager said: “I’m grateful for him. Sesame lives in the moment, and he teaches us to remember that. We tend to get bogged down with struggles, but then we look at him being so happy playing with a little ball.”
Ms Joy Eng, 36, said moving to D’Leedon a year ago was a good change for her shy miniature husky, Grayson. Their previous neighbourhood in Ghim Moh had a larger dog population, which made Grayson feel more territorial.
Ms Eng, a civil servant with two children, said: “He has made a lot more friends here. He had enemies in the previous community, when he was trying to pee on everything and mark his space.”
The event at D’Leedon was among the first of about 30 year-end parties in the heartland, over the long weekend, overseen by the People’s Association grassroots organisations. More than 70,000 residents are expected to attend.
Our Tampines Hub is having a three-day New Year celebration featuring activities such as giant board games, a digital show and cooking sessions. Residents will also be treated to fireworks at several neighbourhoods including Boon Lay, Keat Hong, MacPherson, Marine Parade and Woodlands.
Sembawang GRC will be hosting a countdown event near Woodlands Sports Pavilion on the night of Dec 31, complete with a street carnival featuring rides, performers and food booths.
At D’Leedon, Ms Tan is hoping the party allowed dog owners to connect with non-pet owners, and also promote responsible pet ownership.
She noted that some dog owners tend to leave litter around the condo compounds, annoying other residents.
Resident Tracy Thia, who works in clinical research and has a standard labradoodle, said: “This was a good initiative to bring pet owners together.
“I saw many non-dog owners as well, and for them to come and encounter dogs was helpful. It’s good for the kids, especially for those who might be scared of bigger dogs.”