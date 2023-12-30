Farrer Road condo residents ring in 2024 early with their pets

SINGAPORE – Sesame, a heavyset french bulldog with soft eyes, hides an impressive talent: He can perform tricks with just verbal commands, without the help of hand signals.

The 3½-year-old can spin on cue, give his owner Justin Yiu a high five, and even stand in a begging position with his front legs raised when Mr Yiu, 34, says “pretty”.

The attentive dog earned some “barking rights” after performing seven tricks within 60 seconds on Dec 30, emerging winner of a pup talent contest at D’Leedon condominium in Farrer Road.

Residents of the condo complex had an early New Year’s Eve party, with their four-legged family members taking the spotlight at a dog-themed party.

Ms Karen Tan, chairman of the Farrer Leedon Residents’ Network, said with more families in the estate adopting pets in recent years, residents there chose to have their year-end party dedicated to their furry friends.