Taxi catches fire on road in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A taxi was engulfed in flames in Yishun Street 11 on Tuesday morning before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) put out the fire. No one was injured.

In an 18-second video posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page on Thursday, the front of a blue ComfortDelGro taxi is seen in flames.

Later in the video, a loud explosion can be heard and the fire erupts into a larger blaze.

SCDF, which was alerted to the fire at about 6.40am near Block 149, said the fire involved the taxi’s engine compartment. SCDF doused the fire using two water jets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.