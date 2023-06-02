Taxi catches fire on road in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A taxi was engulfed in flames in Yishun Street 11 on Tuesday morning before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) put out the fire. No one was injured.
In an 18-second video posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page on Thursday, the front of a blue ComfortDelGro taxi is seen in flames.
Later in the video, a loud explosion can be heard and the fire erupts into a larger blaze.
SCDF, which was alerted to the fire at about 6.40am near Block 149, said the fire involved the taxi’s engine compartment. SCDF doused the fire using two water jets.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.
ComfortDelGro’s vice-president (special grade) for group corporate communications, Mrs Grace Wu, told The Straits Times that there were two passengers onboard when the taxi driver saw smoke coming out from the bonnet.
“He immediately stopped the taxi and stepped out to check while the two passengers on board also got out safely at this time. When the fire broke out subsequently, no one was injured,” she said.
Mrs Wu said the company is working with the car manufacturer to investigate the cause of the fire, adding that the taxi driver has been given a replacement taxi.
According to SCDF’s annual statistics report released in February, there were 204 cases of vehicle fire in 2022, a 31.6 per cent spike from the 155 cases in 2021.
The rise followed the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in 2022, with SCDF adding that the figure is similar to pre-pandemic levels. There were 195 vehicle fires in 2019.