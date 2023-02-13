More fire-related deaths in 2022 although fewer blazes reported; spike in vehicle fires: SCDF

SINGAPORE – More people died in fires in 2022, even though the number of blazes fell from 1,844 in 2021 to 1,799 last year.

There were six fire deaths in 2022, up from four in 2021, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in its annual statistics report on Monday.

Half of the fatalities in 2022 were from a fire in Bedok North in May where three people died, including a three-year-old girl and her father.

In March, one of nine family members who lived in a New Upper Changi Road flat died, and a 48-year-old man died in a Jurong East flat blaze in August.

Assistant commissioner Michael Chua, director of SCDF’s operations department, said that besides these six deaths, there were two more fatality cases in 2022 that are still pending investigations.

While the number of deaths increased, there was a drop in fire injuries from 193 in 2021 to 171 in 2022.

SCDF said there were 935 fires in residential buildings in 2022, a decrease of 7.4 per cent from 1,010 cases in 2021.

The most common cause of residential fires was the overheating of food due to unattended cooking, which accounted for 37 per cent of residential fires. This was a slight decrease from 358 cases in 2021 to 343 in 2022.

The number of electrical fires rose by 18.8 per cent to 228 cases in 2022.

SCDF said most of these fires were caused by electrical faults in wirings or electrical appliances, or due to the overloading of electrical sockets.

Fires involving discarded items saw a 31.7 per cent drop from 145 cases in 2021 to 99 in 2022. These fires typically occur at lift lobbies, staircase landings and common corridors.

But there was a 31.6 per cent spike in vehicle fires in 2022 with 204 cases, up from 155 in 2021.