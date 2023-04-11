Symbols on park paths in pilot programme puzzle some users

SINGAPORE – In one picture, the words “pedestrian only” are seen on the left side of a shared path at East Coast Park, while next to a red dividing line in the middle of the path are the words “keep left” under symbols for pedestrians, cyclists and scooters.

In another snap, the same three symbols appear under the words “keep left”, but they are on the left side of the path. The “pedestrian only” lane, meanwhile, is on the extreme right.

Confused? You’re not the only one.

A Stomp contributor who gave his name only as Richard shared the photos on the citizen journalism website and said he was perplexed as to what message the markings are trying to convey.

“The message ‘keep left’ painted together with the three symbols can confuse people to think that all three categories of users can be in the same lane, especially since one lane is painted for ‘pedestrians only’ with the walker symbol.

“Perhaps NParks (National Parks Board) may want to consider (removing) the three symbols. The message ‘keep left’ is clear enough.”

Stomp reader SKPH, commenting on the article, said: “Make it simple. Pedestrian on left side of red line. Right for bicycle and others non motorised or electric. Arrows are clear symbols. And no words.”

In response to queries, NParks group director Kartini Omar explained that the symbols are part of a pilot to revise park connector typology to segregate some paths into pedestrians-only ones and shared ones.