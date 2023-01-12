New cycling paths in 7 towns will be progressively completed from 2024: LTA

SINGAPORE - The residents of seven towns in eastern and north-eastern Singapore will get access to new cycling paths in their neighbourhoods from 2024, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) moves with its plan to double the existing cycling network here from 530km to 1,300km by 2030.

LTA said in a statement on Thursday that it has called for a tender for the construction of about 55km of new cycling paths in Geylang, Hougang, Kaki Bukit, Marine Parade, Potong Pasir, Sengkang and Serangoon.

These new paths, which will be completed in phases from 2024 onward, will connect residents to key amenities, such as transport nodes and schools, and improve cycling links between towns, said the authority.

LTA said it will also build more supporting infrastructure, such as bicycle parking facilities, bicycle crossings, wheeling ramps and map boards.

For instance, the authority is proposing to build a new cycling bridge across Tampines Expressway in Sengkang, linking Punggol MRT station with Sengkang Sculpture Park.

Another 3,000 bicycle parking lots will also be added to MRT stations here by 2025, LTA said. This is on top of the 254,000 bicycle parking spaces that are already spread out across the island.

The construction of the new cycling paths will involve widening existing footpaths in the seven towns to create more space for walking and cycling, LTA said.

As the towns are mature and built-up, some existing road space may be repurposed, and facilities such as drains and bus stops may be moved to make way for the new cycling paths, LTA added.

The authority said it will work closely with other agencies to assess the technical feasibility of these changes and engage other relevant stakeholders ahead of time.

When its 2030 plans are realised, LTA expects eight in 10 public housing residents to be within minutes of their nearest cycling path network.

The construction of the new cycling paths in the seven towns comes after LTA commissioned a traffic study in 2021 to assess whether parts of more than 20 roads in the north-east and eastern parts of the island could be reclaimed and turned to cycling paths.

The study considered stretches along heavily utilised roads such as Aljunied Road, Braddell Road, Upper Serangoon Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road and MacPherson Road.

LTA had also sought engineering consultancy services to design 158.9km of new cycling paths and related infrastructure in the eastern sector of Singapore, with construction of these paths to be carried out in three phases until 2030.