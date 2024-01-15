PM Lee reaffirms close ties with Brunei during meeting with Sultan Bolkiah

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 15, and reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to the close partnership and ties between the two countries.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee noted that 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“Brunei and Singapore’s people-to-people ties run deep. They go way back to Mr Lee Kuan Yew and the late Seri Begawan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien,” he said.

PM Lee added: “I am confident the next generation of leaders will build on our friendship and take both countries forward.”

PM Lee and Mrs Lee are visiting Brunei from Jan 13 to 15 to attend the royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah.