Sustainability advocate on a mission to tell simple, engaging stories of complex climate issues

Asked why it was important to her to document the conference as it happens, Ms Woo recalled the shock she felt when world leaders at COP26 initially agreed to phase out coal, but India, at the last minute, pushed to change the wording to the “phase-down” of coal instead.

“That one word difference means a lot when it comes to decarbonisation, and we know that the final agreement could have been a lot more ambitious, if not for certain decisions,” she added.

This compelled her to follow negotiations carefully to understand the nuances which would add more context to the final outcome.

Ms Woo’s interest in conservation and environmental issues started at the tender age of nine, when she would watch documentaries produced by her childhood idol, Australian zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin.

“Over the years, I started developing an interest in climate change, precisely because there are so many things to cover, and at the same time, it can also be so intangible. That drives me to do a lot more communications because I’m constantly thinking about how I can make topics like carbon emissions or global negotiations into content that is interesting,” she said.

“While the information might not be immediately useful, hopefully, it could stay in people’s heads enough to make things click, and get them to want to do something about their lives that could help propel the sustainability movement.”

Ms Woo is among a global group of 15 youths who are part of the National Geographic Young Explorer programme. They are given funding, mentorship and skills building to advance the work they do in areas ranging from conservation to scientific innovation and storytelling.

As part of her project, she hopes to create an interactive online story on climate issues that are especially relatable to Singaporeans, particularly as the city-state deals with its own unique set of climate and biodiversity challenges.

Despite the obstacles, there have also been some successes – for instance, oriental pied hornbills returned from the brink of local extinction in the 2000s, and cleaning up water catchments and rivers here led to the return of otter populations, said Ms Woo.

These were encapsulated in an enamel pin she designed for the Singapore pavilion at the COP28 conference, which features these animals against a backdrop of Singapore’s central business district.

“Nature comes back and restores itself when we give it a chance to, so I wanted to highlight that as an aspiration of what Singapore can be when we take care of our natural environment,” said Ms Woo.