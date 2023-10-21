20 youth heading to COP28 climate talks under S’pore Govt initiative to groom sustainability leaders

SINGAPORE – A group of climate advocates in the making met Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Saturday to discuss a wide range of topics, including domestic and international climate policies.

Aged 18 to 35, the 40 youth form the inaugural cohort of a six-month climate youth development programme launched by the Government in July. The initiative aims to groom and empower sustainability champions by building their knowledge and skills, and giving them access to policymakers, climate change advocates and experts, key events and platforms.

The programme is co-led by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), the National Climate Change Secretariat, and the National Youth Council.

“We found that, over the years, there’s been a lot of youth energy in advocating for the environment and many other related causes,” Ms Fu told the media after the fireside chat with the youth at the Halogen Foundation on Saturday.

“We thought that it’s a great opportunity for us to find areas where we can co-create... with youth advocates. But in order to do that, they need (a better) understanding of our policies and our national context.”

This would allow them to come up with better suggestions and have more meaningful discussions with policymakers, she said.

The initiative included an immersive five-day workshop in July where the youths were introduced to topics such as the Singapore Green Plan, the energy transition, and the COP conferences. It also included learning journeys to Jurong Island and Sungei Buloh.

The programme has allowed youths to engage with Singapore’s climate change negotiators, policymakers and other experts from both the public and private sector.

Twenty of them have been selected as delegates to attend the upcoming United Nations COP28 conference in Dubai this year.

“The chosen delegates represent a diverse mix of youths who are interested and have a good understanding of climate change and sustainability issues, as well as a keen interest to give back to the wider community, whether through their individual or professional capacities,” said MSE.

Among them will be Yale-NUS environmental studies major Hannah Ng, 23, who expressed hope that attending the conference with other like-minded youths and witnessing international climate action would ignite a fresh of empowerment when it comes to her work in Singapore.