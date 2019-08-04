Suspected drug offender arrested at Shenton Way junction after attempting hasty getaway on motorbike

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old Malaysian suspect was arrested at the junction of Shenton Way and Maxwell Road last Thursday (Aug 1) after he allegedly disposed of a plastic bag containing 336g of Ice at a carpark in the vicinity of Orchard Towers.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had spotted him hopping onto his motorcycle in the carpark to make a hasty exit.

They also recovered the plastic bag which contained 336g of Ice, valued at $33,000. This amount can feed the addiction of about 192 abusers for a week, the CNB said in a press release on Saturday.

Three other suspected drug offenders, including a 30-year-old Singaporean man, were arrested at Orchard Towers and the International Building last Thursday. A total of $13,390 was also seized from the Singaporean and Malaysian suspects.

The arrests were part of the CNB's latest islandwide anti-drug enforcement operation, which took place from July 22 to last Friday.

Some 192 suspected drug offenders were arrested as part of the operation, which covered areas including Bedok, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Sembawang, Tampines, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

According to the CNB, drugs worth more than $65,000 were seized during the blitz, including 499g of Ice, 99g of heroin, 113g of cannabis, 8g of ketamine, five Ecstasy tablets, 102g of new psychoactive substances and one bottle of methadone.