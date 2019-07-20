4 arrested, drugs worth around $101,000 seized

SINGAPORE - The authorities have arrested four suspected drug offenders and seized about 1.25kg of heroin and 132g of "Ice".

The drugs recovered in the operation on Friday (July 19) by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) are estimated to be worth around $101,000.

In a statement on Saturday, CNB said one of the suspected drug offenders arrested is a 67-year-old Singaporean man. He had been spotted in the vicinity of Kampong Arang Road meeting up with a 30-year-old Malaysian man riding a Malaysia-registered motorcycle. A 26-year-old Malaysian female was riding pillion.

Around 1.23kg of heroin and 130g of "Ice", which were packed in numerous different packets, were recovered in the sling bag of the Singaporean suspected drug trafficker.

CNB officers followed the motorcycle and the two Malaysians were later apprehended at the junction of Tanjong Rhu Road and Fort Road. Cash amounting to $5,000 was recovered.

A 58-year-old Singaporean male was subsequently arrested near the workplace of the 67-year-old man, also located around Kampong Arang Road. The 58-year-old man is believed to be a client of the 67-year-old. CNB officers seized around 22g of heroin and a small quantity of "Ice" from the 58-year-old.

A small quantity of heroin was also recovered from the workplace locker of the older man. The total quantity of heroin is sufficient to feed 596 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are currently ongoing.