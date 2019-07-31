25-year-old man arrested at Bedok Interchange for suspected drug-related offences

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening (July 30) at Bedok Interchange for suspected drug-related offences.

The police said they were conducting a routine check at Bedok Interchange, where they arrested the man at 7.46pm.

The police are investigating the incident.

The suspect struggled and attempted to flee the scene, but he was pinned down by the four officers, reported Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

An eyewitness told Lianhe Wanbao: "The patrolmen were checking the contents of the man's shoulder bag when the man unexpectedly ran away. The police's reflexes were quick and they immediately chased him."

Another eyewitness said: "The man kept struggling and his belongings, including his phone and bag, fell to the floor. The police officers were carrying two bags, which might have belonged to the man."