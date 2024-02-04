Suspect in Commonwealth knife attack that left 7 injured acted alone, had no criminal record

SINGAPORE - Preliminary police investigations into a stabbing incident in the Commonwealth area on Feb 3 revealed that the suspect had acted alone, and there was nothing to suggest it was an act of terror.

During a press conference on Feb 4, police said a 20-year-old man had allegedly attacked seven people with a knife, chopper and his bare hands.

The suspect will be charged in court with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons. The man did not have any prior criminal records, said police.

A court order will be sought for him to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment.

The police said they received a call about a man holding a chopper running towards 301 Commonwealth Avenue at about 7.05pm. They subsequently arrested the suspect at 1 Dundee Road, about 400m away, with the help of several members of the public who had helped detain the man at 7.18pm.