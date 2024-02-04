Men helped subdue suspect in Commonwealth knife attack out of concern for public safety

SINGAPORE – The three men who helped to subdue a chopper-wielding man who allegedly injured seven people in the Commonwealth area on Feb 3 sprang into action out of concern for public safety, despite it being their first encounter with such an attack.

A 20 year-old man was arrested on Feb 3 for suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons. The police said he had allegedly attacked seven people with a knife, a chopper and his bare hands.

On Feb 4, Mr Mok Kwong Heng, 61, Mr Gangatharan Saravanan, 28, and Mr Emmanuel Ee, 21, were given the Public Spiritedness Award for helping to detain the suspect before the police arrived.

Mr Ee, one of five members of the public who helped to detain the suspect, was cycling in the area on Feb 3, and was also one of the seven victims.

Asked why he had intervened, he said at a press conference on Feb 4: “There were a lot of people, especially along the (Alexandra Canal) park connector, and they were not aware he had a chopper in hand... I heard there were kids there. We had to prevent him from hurting the kids.”