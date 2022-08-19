Subscriber Picks: Why workers are still dying in S'pore | Down with dengue twice: 'I would shiver like crazy'

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Tobias Leong lost about 12kg over the last year - and it started because of one extra day off a month from work.
The 31-year-old software engineering manager took up muay thai classes after his company introduced Recharge Friday, which gives staff a paid day off every month. Some companies have gone the extra mile to improve work-life balance for employees, including switching to a four-day work week and adopting a "remote-first" approach.
This week, we also speak to those who have been infected with dengue more than once. Doctors say a person can be infected with dengue up to four times, as there are four different serotypes of the virus.
Planning for the weekend? The Singapore Night Festival is returning with a big bang after two years of no shows, with more than 55 live events lined up. We pick five highlights that you shouldn't miss.
'I would shiver like crazy when the fever was very high,' says man who caught dengue twice
A person can be infected with dengue up to four times. Those who have a past infection have a higher risk of more severe disease if they are infected by another serotype of the virus.
How to grow your retirement nest egg
Given that rising inflation will reduce the real rate of return, here are some investment options to consider - rather than let the cash remain in the bank.
PSLE is coming, and I refuse to take no-pay leave to coach my child
"Considering how miserable both she and I would be, there is little point in me going on no-pay leave or even quitting my job," writes opinion editor Grace Ho, whose daughter is taking the PSLE this year.
5 things to check out at the Singapore Night Festival
After two years of no shows, the Singapore Night Festival is returning from Aug 19 with more than 55 live events.
Why workers are still dying - and what Singapore is doing about it
There have been at least 32 work-related deaths this year. Are disruptions due to Covid-19 partly to blame?
Crooks can run but they can't hide from the law in high-tech era
Tracking software allows the authorities to detect fugitives who use "burner phones" or mobile phones that are not registered under the user's name. Find out how it works.
For a viable, sustainable public transport system, look beyond fare formula
A merger of the two main transport operators here has been mooted before. A merged, not-for-profit organisation might be the way to go, says Christopher Tan.