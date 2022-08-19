Subscriber Picks: Why workers are still dying in S'pore | Down with dengue twice: 'I would shiver like crazy'

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Tobias Leong lost about 12kg over the last year - and it started because of one extra day off a month from work.

The 31-year-old software engineering manager took up muay thai classes after his company introduced Recharge Friday, which gives staff a paid day off every month. Some companies have gone the extra mile to improve work-life balance for employees, including switching to a four-day work week and adopting a "remote-first" approach.

This week, we also speak to those who have been infected with dengue more than once. Doctors say a person can be infected with dengue up to four times, as there are four different serotypes of the virus.

Planning for the weekend? The Singapore Night Festival is returning with a big bang after two years of no shows, with more than 55 live events lined up. We pick five highlights that you shouldn't miss.