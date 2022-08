Hey parents, it's our favourite time of the year - the PSLE preliminary exams. Try solving this Primary 6 problem sum:

"A and B were 750km apart. At 8am, a car travelled from A to B at 75kmh. Later, a motorcycle travelled from A to B at 90kmh. The car and the motorcycle met at 4pm. When the motorcycle arrived at B, how long more did the car need to arrive at B as well?"