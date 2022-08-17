5 things to check out at the Singapore Night Festival

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Night Festival is taking revenge programming to heart with more than 55 live events after two years of no shows. The Straits Times highlights some of the most promising experiences to check out.

Gather a group of friends and challenge yourself with this self-guided Amazing Race-style jaunt around the district, which is organised by the National Library Board and Indie Tours. You will need to solve clues at various locations and participate in interactive activities. Complete the puzzles and you could win a grand prize at the end of the evening.