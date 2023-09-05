Student with autism gives back to disabled community through Temasek Poly’s design challenge

SINGAPORE - Tang Wen Xi, 20, was diagnosed with mild autism at the age of five. He attended Pathlight School from 2010 to 2016, before moving on to St. Hilda’s Secondary School, where he completed his O level examinations in 2020.

Currently a student at Temasek Polytechnic (TP), Mr Tang was thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the special needs community and coach persons with disabilities (PWDs).

As a student pursuing a Diploma in Product and Industrial Design – now known as Product Experience and Design – Mr Tang had to take part in a design challenge, as part of his second-year core module.

This challenge was part of TP’s partnership with SG Enable – an agency dedicated to enabling PwDs – requiring its students to design a product with sustainable materials that PWDs can replicate.

“We had to make products upcycling materials from Singapore Airlines. What we were given were the life vests, and the leather from the headrests,” Mr Tang told The Straits Times.

There were many considerations he had to take into account when conceptualising the design of his product series.

“How can we make it easier for the PWDs to make? What sort of linkages can we use to tie it to Singapore? And what is its market appeal?”

As an answer to all these questions, Mr Tang created the “Baobei” series consisting of a pouch, cardholder and keyholder.

He drew inspiration from the Disney short film Bao, as his products were small and of sentimental value to him.

Mr Tang is currently working as an intern with Social Gifting, a social enterprise, to teach PwDs how to create these unique products so that they can be sold for income.

He recognised the need to continually change his original designs in order to make them manageable for PwDs to replicate. This was his biggest challenge, as there was a lot of trial and error involved.

Despite the initial hurdles, Mr Tang is pleased that through this experience, he got to transition from being a beneficiary to a giver, and from a student to a coach.