A tiny factory in Japan is handcrafting US$11,000 microphones for Justin Bieber, Dr. Dre

OITA, JAPAN - Eiko Higuchi took a job in an audio factory employing people with disabilities after an accident left her needing to use a wheelchair. Thirty-five years later, she’s become a master craftswoman, making microphones for recording industry stars like Dr. Dre.

Ms Higuchi works for a Sony Group Corporation subsidiary, in a plant designed to give people with disabilities a fair chance in the workplace. It’s the passion project of co-founder Masaru Ibuka, who created the unit Sony Taiyo to disprove widespread prejudice about disabled people in Japan.

To accommodate workers with different physical challenges, Sony developed a unique approach to the factory floor. Instead of conveyor-belt systems and one-size-fits-all work benches, the company turned to what it calls cellular manufacturing. With many of the products made at Taiyo, it entrusts the entire process to a single person who handles production from raw parts to packaging at a customized work station with all tools within easy reach.

The shift has proven beneficial for the finished product, as audio gear has countless analog parts that require fine-tuning and sensitivity that mass-manufacturing techniques lack.

Ms Higuchi specialises in the US$2,900 (S$3,900) C-38B microphone, first introduced in 1965, and says that simply assembling its components would not be enough to reproduce the original, six-decade-old sound that broadcasters and musicians are listening out for.

“Every tiny component has slight deviations in texture, colour and weight, and needs to be adjusted by hand. Robots can’t take over my job,” Ms Higuchi said in an interview.

Taiyo’s revenues tripled when it adopted the cellular method in 1999, according to Sony. Beside the C-38B, the factory also makes Sony’s C-800G, an US$11,000 microphone that’s now the gold standard for recording rap and pop vocals. Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Drake and David Gilmour are among its users documented on industry tracker Equipboard.

“The C-800G has become one of the most important parts of a contemporary vocal chain in pop, hip hop and R&B,” said Mr Charlie Harding, host and producer of the Switched on Pop podcast. He and other producers say they expect to see the microphone in any serious recording studio.

“C-800G is a global standard that creators and engineers trust as it captures every little detailed vocal expression, on each note and breath, allowing us to convey emotion in our music in exactly the way we want,” said Mr Taku Takahashi, a member of the Japanese hip-hop group M-Flo.

Ms Higuchi builds base units for the C-800G, which are assembled by her colleague Taku Tanaka, who works at a bench nearby.

Both workers have been at Taiyo for over three decades, seeing the factory evolve and developing a passion for the job. Ms Higuchi says she’s delighted to see her products in everything from TV commercials to music and YouTube videos and finds deep satisfaction in a job where she’s personally responsible for the entire product rather than just a step in its assembly.

“When I joined, it was two conveyor lines making thousands of Walkmans per day,” 55-year-old Higuchi said. “Going to the restroom wasn’t easy because of the conveyor system, but as the factory adopted its cell system, we can now work at our own pace and take breaks at our discretion.”