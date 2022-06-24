Craftsmen with disabilities turn old plane seats, life jackets into sustainable crafts

SINGAPORE - She holds leather from an old plane seat in her hand and carefully stitches it together to make a notebook cover.

The material was made available to Karen Tey, 26, who has cerebral palsy, by Singapore Airlines (SIA) as part of its collaboration with agency for disability SG Enable.

The tie-up, which began last August, helps craftsmen with disabilities to get free material from retired aircraft such as seats and life jackets to make sustainable products.

These craftsmen come from organisations like SPD, which works with the disabled, and Singapore Fashion Runway . All the organisations are under SG Enable's i'mable Collective, an initiative that showcases works from people with disabilities.

Five products have been created out of these recycled materials - book sleeves, passport sleeves, waist pouches and two types of baby bibs, and they are available on KrisShop, SIA's flagship retailer.

All the proceeds from the sale of these items, which cost between$26-$74, go directly to the craftsmen.

Ms Tey, who uses a rollator to move around, started sewing leather products like notebook covers and cardholders three years ago and the crafts arepart of SPD's Artisan Collab range online, providing the craftsmen with a source of income.

Ms Tey said she feels happy to see her sustainable crafts are also being sold on KrisShop.

She said: "I feel proud of myself because I have learnt to stitch. I am happy when there are customers buying the products that I have created."

Betty Wong, divisional vice-president of inflight services and design at SIA, said that the airline recognises the importance of giving back to the communities that it serves.

She said that its partnership with SG Enable provides a platform to empower persons with disabilities to showcase their talent.

"It allows them to create meaningful upcycled products using parts and materials from retired commercial aircraft, with the proceeds going directly to the makers and benefiting them," she added.

Chief executive of SG Enable Ku Geok Boon said that projects like this, as well as a recent one which saw i'mable Collective artists work with local design store Supermama, show how cross-sectoral collaborations can bring about positive social impact.