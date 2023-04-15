Student absenteeism in schools remain ‘manageable’ despite increase in local Covid-19 cases: MOE

SINGAPORE - Schools that detect multiple students falling ill with respiratory symptoms may implement measures such as stepped-up cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms and common areas as well as mask-wearing.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said student absenteeism due to flu-related illnesses remains manageable. But it added that parents whose children are unwell should seek medical attention and have them rest at home.

“Students are also encouraged to exercise good hygiene practices, such as washing hands frequently,” said MOE.

Singapore is currently in a Covid-19 wave, with the estimated number of daily infections rising from about 1,400 a month ago to 4,000 last week.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday that about three in 10 of the current cases are reinfections – higher than 20 to 25 per cent seen during the last wave.

He added that the most important aspect of any infection wave is the severity of symptoms and whether patients are hospitalised.

So far, there has been no evidence to show that any of the current XBB strains cause more severe illness, Mr Ong said.

In January, some classes in Nanyang Primary School were put on home-based learning for a few days after the school detected several cases of fever, cough and sore throat among its pupils.

Pupils were also strongly encouraged to wear masks in school. The school also stopped physical morning assemblies and reduced group activities, although none of the cases then were related to Covid-19.

MOE said it will continue to monitor the situation in schools, with the safety and well-being of students as its priority.

“We encourage all parents and students to play their part by being socially responsible to guard against seasonal periods of influenza, as well as Covid-19 infection waves that may come from time to time as Singapore enters an endemic phase,” the ministry said.