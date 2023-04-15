Surge in Covid-19 cases unlikely to overwhelm S’pore hospitals: Experts

SINGAPORE - Though the number of hospitalisations related to Covid-19 is increasing amid a new wave of infections, this is unlikely to overwhelm hospitals here, experts said.

As the variants currently circulating worldwide are much milder than the original Delta strains, the number of patients who need intensive care is unlikely to rise significantly, said Professor Paul Tambyah, a senior consultant in infectious diseases at National University Hospital and president of the International Society for Infectious Diseases.

“What we are seeing right now is what has happened with every virus in human history – over time, they adapt to humans and become more easily transmissible and less virulent,” he added.

“Even the deadly ‘Spanish influenza’ of 1918 which killed one in 50 people worldwide mutated into the most common strain of seasonal influenza which caused seasonal outbreaks every year from 1920 to 1957,” he said, noting that this also appears to be happening with Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: “The numbers are still much lower than what was observed over the Omicron waves of 2022, so there’s not much cause for concern at the moment.

“We can expect to see undulating waves like this going forward as immunity rises and falls in the population.”

On Friday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore was in the midst of a new wave of Covid-19 infections, with the estimated number of daily cases going up from about 1,400 a month ago to 4,000 last week.

About three in 10 of the current cases are reinfections – higher than the 20 to 25 per cent seen during the last wave.

While the number of infections is climbing, there is no evidence that the current strains cause more severe illness, the minister said.

The Ministry of Health also stated that the current wave is driven by a mix of XBB subvariants – such as XBB.1.5, XBB.1.9 and XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus – with no evidence of increased severity in cases.

According to the MOH website, there were 16,108 reported cases in the first week of April. During that period, there were 424 people hospitalised due to Covid-19, with nine warded in the intensive care unit (ICU).

An average of four adult ICU beds were occupied daily by Covid-19 patients during that time, MOH data showed.

Prof Tambyah cited several possible reasons for the rise in infections.