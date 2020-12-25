ST Singaporean of the Year 2020: Meet the 8 nominees

SINGAPORE - Good Samaritans, innovative entrepreneurs, inspiring figures within the community and dedicated front liners are all in the running for this year's The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year award, presented by investment bank UBS Singapore

Public voting for the award, now in its sixth year, begins today at str.sg/SOTY2020vote and will close in two weeks, on Jan 7 at 7pm.

Here are the eight nominees.

81-year-old helps neighbour to put out fire in flat

Retiree Lim Ee Chin had just watched the National Day parade on television when she spotted that her neighbour's flat was on fire at about 11.20pm and instinctively knew she had to do something to help.

READ MORE HERE

Raising awareness about the plight of migrant workers

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Cai Yinzhou, 30, realised that migrant workers living close together in dormitories were especially vulnerable to infection.

READ MORE HERE

A kampung community to help those in need

In Queenstown, rental flat residents in Mei Ling Street know that when they need help, whether in terms of finances, food, or filling up forms, they can look for their "kampung head", Mr Zulkifli Atnawi.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-offender helps others like him get a fresh start

Three stints in prison for fraud and criminal breach of trust convinced budding entrepreneur Anil David that it was about time he did something more with his life.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story Voting is open for ST Singaporean of the Year 2020

Building a boutique PC builder from scratch

Twin brothers Marcus and Joe Wee took their common passion as kids - gaming - and turned it into a thriving business.

READ MORE HERE

Entrepreneur on the grind to help vulnerable women and youth at-risk

At age 35, Ms Pamela Chng set out on a new career path.

Unlike her previous pursuits - such as running a Web consultancy - Ms Chng's new venture was a social enterprise.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2020: More inspiring stories

Gaming chair manufacturers make their mark on world map

An idea hatched in his bedroom has helped entrepreneur Ian Ang build a multi-million dollar business - and all before he turns 30.

READ MORE HERE

Frontline heroes an inspiration to many

There were mixed reactions when the virus hit early in the year - some people were wary, others complacent - but an army of frontliners had been gearing up behind the scenes to keep Singapore safe.

READ MORE HERE