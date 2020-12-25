Voting is open for ST Singaporean of the Year 2020

SINGAPORE - Good Samaritans, innovative entrepreneurs, inspiring figures within the community and dedicated front liners are all in the running for this year's The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year award, presented by investment bank UBS Singapore.

Public voting for the award, now in its sixth year, begins today at str.sg/SOTY2020vote and will close in two weeks, on Jan 7 at 7pm.

Members of the public can cast their vote for any of the eight nominees, who have been revealed over the past few months.

The award recognises Singaporeans whose extraordinary actions improved someone's life or the larger community.

It also recognises Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered to overcome great adversity.

A panel of judges comprising ST editors, UBS representatives and individuals who have made their mark in various fields will make a final decision on the winner in January, while taking into account the results of the public vote.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of the English/Malay/Tamil Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings and editor of The Straits Times, said: "In this extraordinary year, our focus has been very much on the efforts of those who have pitched in to help in the fight against Covid-19.

"But away from that spotlight, others have also been quietly doing Singapore proud - as entrepreneurs, serving in the community, or rising to the occasion to help a neighbour in need."

He added: "We salute them all as we begin the process of selecting this year's Singaporean of the Year. The public will have their say, then the panel of judges will heed their voices as they deliberate and decide."

President Halimah Yacob, who is the patron of the award, will be the guest of honour at the presentation ceremony in February.

The Singaporean of the Year will receive a trophy and $20,000, presented by UBS, which has supported the award since its inauguration. Other individuals or groups chosen as finalists by the panel of judges will receive $5,000 each.

The winner will also receive a five-night stay in any of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' global properties, while the other finalists will get a three-night stay.

Singapore Airlines is also sponsoring a pair of business class tickets for the Singaporean of the Year, and a pair of economy class tickets for the other finalists.

Last year, the award went to Associate Professor Angie Chew, who started Brahm Centre in 2012 to provide free health education, other services like befriending, counselling and dementia-screening for frail and lonely seniors.