ST Singaporean of the Year 2020: Ex-offender helps others like him get a fresh start

SINGAPORE - Three stints in prison for fraud and criminal breach of trust convinced budding entrepreneur Anil David that it was about time he did something more with his life.

His resolve prompted him to build on an idea he had while in prison to set up his own call centre.

Mr Anil, 52, went on to found social enterprise Agape Connecting People with his wife in 2012.

It began as a call centre back but has evolved into a multi-channel contact centre that also offers a full range of services, including call handling, e-mail marketing, Webchat interaction and social media management.

Mr Anil was inspired by the chief executive of the call centre he himself worked in while behind bars.

"He told me this: 'Dreams with goals, are possible. Dreams without goals, are useless'."

Mr Anil then took his Bible and wrote down 42 dreams and goals. He still has the book today, in his office at the contact centre in Tai Seng.

He has seen 38 of those dreams have come true, including setting up his own call centre.

Agape employs nearly 150 people, some still serving out their sentences while others are ex-offenders, senior citizens or folk experiencing various challenges in their lives.

Helping these people turn over a new leaf or have a second chance in life is what keeps Mr Anil going every day.

He certainly knows the value of a fresh start as his own family - he has two daughters aged 18 and 25 - were willing to give him another chance and stand by him after he spent years in jail.

His advice to others: "We cannot undo a lot of wrongs that we've done. I've done so many wrongs.

"If you have done something that hurts someone, be patient. Start seeking forgiveness and reconciliation. We don't need to make enemies in this world."