Sports Hub library closes on Nov 12, partial collection to go to National and Tampines libraries

SINGAPORE – The Sports Hub Library in Kallang will close on Nov 12, with part of its collection to be moved to the National Library and Tampines Regional Library.

The Sports Hub said on Tuesday that print and learning materials on topics such as sports and recreation, and training and coaching will be made available at the Tampines Regional Library from March 2024, with 20,000 titles available for loan by October 2024.

Addionally, a further selection of more than 15,000 print and electronic materials will be made available for reference at the National Library by 2024.

The Sports Hub advised patrons to return all borrowed books to its library by the loan due date. The books cannot be returned at other National Library Board (NLB) libraries as these resources belong to the Sports Hub.

According to Sports Hub’s website, the borrowing of print resources will cease on Oct 23, while the borrowing of e-resources, such as e-books and e-magazines, will cease on Oct 30.

The last day to return all books and e-resources to the library is Nov 11.

The website also said that pre-scheduled library programmes and activities will proceed as planned for the month of October.

The sports-centric library opened in mid-2014 as part of the larger Sports Hub opening.

Sports Hub said on Tuesday that the space will be used for community activities and major sporting, entertainment and lifestyle events instead.

“Details of the revitalisation plan will be shared at a later stage,” it added.

In June, library@esplanade – Singapore’s only public library dedicated to the performing arts – also shuttered in a move to centralise NLB’s arts resources in the heart of the Civic District.

Its collections and programmes will be moved to the National Library, and the space will be converted by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay into arts and commercial spaces.