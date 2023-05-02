Library@esplanade to close on June 30, arts resources will be moved to National Library Building

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s only public library dedicated to the performing arts – library@esplanade – will close on June 30, and its collections and programmes will be moved to the National Library Building in the Bras Basah area.

The National Library Board (NLB) said on Tuesday that the move will allow it to centralise its arts resources in the heart of the Civic District, where they will be close to arts institutions and practitioners in the area.

These institutions include School of the Arts Singapore, Singapore Management University and University of the Arts Singapore.

The premises currently occupied by library@esplanade will be converted by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay into arts and commercial spaces, such as an office space for the Singapore Symphony Group, which manages Singapore Symphony Orchestra and its affiliates.

NLB said library@esplanade’s popular programmes, such as jazz appreciation workshops, showcases of original works and movie screenings, will be available at the National Library Building from August.

“Other offerings like the music studio, movies, music scores and books will be available from the second half of 2024 in the National Library Building,” NLB added.

NLB’s chief executive Ng Cher Pong said: “While we are sad to leave the Esplanade, we are excited by the opportunity of creating a new, consolidated arts resource in the heart of the Civic District.

“We are looking forward to working with partners, including Esplanade and arts institutions and communities around Bras Basah-Bugis to deepen the creation, learning and appreciation of the arts among Singaporeans.”

NLB will be hosting a series of events at library@esplanade in June, including performances and movie screenings. There will also be a party on June 30 to commemorate the library’s last day of operations.

NLB said it plans to develop the plaza area of the National Library Building by adding more spaces for arts and cultural performances, and new food and beverage options. The board added that it will open a call for proposals and share more details when it is ready.

Library@esplanade opened on Sept 12, 2002, on the third level of the Esplanade building. It has a wide variety of performing arts materials such as screenplays, dance notations and music scores. It also has an exhibition space, a stage with a baby grand piano, screening rooms and an archive of the performing arts scene in Singapore.

Sales executive Natalie Chew, 27, said she is sad to see the performing arts library go as it is different from other public libraries.

She said: “My fondest memories are of renting movie DVDs and watching them in the screening rooms when I needed a break from studying. I also used the practice room to jam with my friends – they sang while I played the piano.

“I enjoyed going there as the library’s interior is spacious and relaxing, which provides respite from the city’s hustle and bustle.”