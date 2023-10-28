Spectra Secondary offers expanded ITE Skills Subject for students to deepen vocational abilities

SINGAPORE – Since the start of 2023, Spectra Secondary School, which caters to Normal (Technical) students, has offered a new subject to help students deepen their vocational skills.

The optional subject offered to Secondary 3 students is an extension of the school’s existing ITE Skills Subjects (ISS), which include areas like culinary and restaurant operations and mobile web applications. It will stretch students who have the interest, commitment and ability to cope with the extended learning of ISS.

At Spectra’s 10th anniversary celebrations held at the school in Woodlands on Saturday, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman said the school has uplifted the lives of many students and provided them with strong foundations to pursue their passion and realise their aspirations.

“In the next 10 years, Spectra hopes to further establish itself as a choice school for students who wish to pursue a skills-based education,” said Dr Osman, who is also a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Students at Spectra graduate with a Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate and an ITE Skills Subject Certificate.

The school, which also offers standard academic subjects, estimates that 10 per cent of each 200-strong cohort will take up this new subject annually.

With ISS+, students will receive deeper training and broader exposure as they will complete an additional industry attachment, on top of their work attachment for ISS.

ISS+ students will also take part in master classes and be mentored by teachers or industry partners.

To date, about 1,200 students have graduated from the school, which opened in 2014. Seven in 10 of Spectra students qualify for a course of their choice at the annual ITE Early Admission Exercise, an aptitude-based admission exercise for students to apply for conditional offers to enter ITE before receiving their N-Level exam results.