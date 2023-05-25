Specialised schools like Crest Secondary remain important in S’pore education system: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - Specialised schools such as Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School will continue to play an integral role in Singapore’s variegated education landscape, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Thursday evening.

“With the roll-out of full subject-based banding, there were many who asked me, will the Ministry of Education (MOE) continue to support Crest and Spectra?” he said. Under full subject-based banding, classes in secondary schools will have a mix of students of different abilities.

Speaking at Crest Secondary’s 10th anniversary celebrations held at the school in Jurong, Mr Chan said Singapore needs a diversity of school options to cater to different student profiles.

Crest and Spectra are specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students which offer run similar programmes that cover academic and vocational subjects. Each takes in about 200 students per year.

“Crest and Spectra employs a skills-based, pedagogical approach to help their students learn better, to help them realise their potential and their strengths,” said Mr Chan, and MOE will continue to commit its resources and support to make sure that students have this option.

Not everyone was convinced, when Crest was set up more than a decade ago, he said. “There was no example for us to follow, but instead, we had a group of pioneers who believed.

“When there were no syllabus and curriculum, they developed it. When there were no internship opportunities, they searched for them. When there was a lack of resources, they found them.”

He added: “Today, after 10 years of hard work, we see the fruits of their labour.”

In 2022, about 95 per cent of the students in the two schools had their offers to progress to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) confirmed, after accepting early conditional offers through ITE’s early admissions exercise.

Schools like Crest are important because they aim to bring out the best in students no matter their starting point, said Mr Chan.

“The mark of Singapore is not just how well we stretch the top; it is also how well we take care of those in need. Many of the students in Crest are amongst the most in need in Singapore.”

“It is our job as an education fraternity to help these students realise their potential,” he added.