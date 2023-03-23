NHB marks two new sites along Toa Payoh Heritage Trail; residents recount early days

SINGAPORE - As a young boy, Mr Jerome Lim spent many happy days playing at the iconic dragon playground in Toa Payoh.

On Thursday, the spot at Lorong 6 Toa Payoh was announced as one of two newly marked sites along the Toa Payoh Heritage Trail that was launched by the National Heritage Board (NHB) in 2014.

The other new heritage trail marker is at Block 53 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh, which was visited by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1972.

With the refreshed trail, there are now 10 trail markers, among 29 heritage sites, in the Toa Payoh Heritage Trail.

Sites chosen to be marked were selected based on their historical, social and cultural significance. NHB also took into account logistical feasibility to ensure traffic would not be obstructed after a site is marked.