Some Taylor Swift hotel packages cancelled as fans exceed number of tickets allowed per account

SINGAPORE – Taylor Swift fans who bought Klook packages to the pop star’s March 2024 concert in Singapore, on top of the maximum number of four tickets allowed for each buyer, have had their extra tickets cancelled.

Packages sold by travel company Klook, the official experience partner for Swift’s The Eras Tour, each comprised two concert tickets and a night’s stay at a hotel.

The packages cost between $542 for four-star hotels and $4,977 for five-star.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Klook spokesman said a “small number” of customers had their Klook Experience packages voided after they were discovered to have more than four tickets in their Ticketmaster account.

This breaches the organisers’ rules which state that each Ticketmaster account can purchase only up to a maximum of four concert tickets during the sale process, regardless of sale channels, said the spokesman.

“We understand the frustration this has caused these affected customers,” said the spokesman.

“After extensive discussions with the organiser, we have taken the decision to issue full refunds to those affected. This refund may take three to 14 business days to be reflected in their accounts that were used to make payment.”

Earlier, Klook informed affected customers that they will receive refunds only for the hotel booking portion of the package.

The spokesman added that the voided tickets will not be available for public sale again, and any redistribution will be at the organisers’ discretion.

One concertgoer, who wanted to be known only as Der, had spent $2,750 on a package for her siblings.

She received an e-mail from Klook stating that her package was voided, as her Ticketmaster account already contained four tickets, the maximum number each account can hold.