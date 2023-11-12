Social media, influencers driving demand for aesthetic treatments in Singapore

SINGAPORE – The rise of social media has seen influencers playing a key role in influencing consumers in their choices when it comes to aesthetics treatments.

More influencers are openly discussing their experiences, offering real-life accounts of aesthetics procedures and documenting before-and-after transformations, which have put such treatments in the spotlight and driven demand, observers noted.

Ms Evonne Ng, 38, a public relations and marketing professional who specialises in the aesthetics sector, is among these influential voices. She has about 35,000 followers on her Instagram account and her posts in the last 12 months had between 8,000 and 45,000 views each.

Ms Ng has given an array of treatments a go. These include face thread lifts, high-intensity focused ultrasound treatment for fat melting and skin tightening, and Morpheus8, to stimulate collagen growth and improve skin texture.

Her content, which includes observations of industry trends and in-depth explanations accompanying her own experience of various procedures, has helped her cultivate a following.

Ms Ng’s foray into the world of aesthetics began more than a decade ago with a reflection on her own appearance. She describes her face as round with what she refers to as “baby fats”.

After seeing the results achieved by her friends under an experienced practitioner, Ms Ng decided to take the plunge.

She received her first jab of Botox on her jaw at age 28. The treatment, which reduces the prominence of her square jaw, has since become a regular part of her beauty regimen, and is done once or twice a year.

She started dating an aesthetics doctor and during their four-year relationship, she gained an in-depth understanding of the aesthetics industry and explored an array of aesthetic procedures.

People can have a better gauge of what to expect with aesthetics treatments through influencers who share their experiences and show the before-and-after photos, said Ms Ng, who is now dating a personal trainer.

“I often get a lot of queries from my followers. Some of them write to me to tell me about their experience and how it has changed their lives for the better. That makes me very happy as I feel that I have helped someone,” she added.

Another influencer, Ms Wong Sheau Qian, 25, better known as Xiao Qian, has also been building an online following by being candid about her journey with aesthetics treatments and the motivations behind her choices. She has 138,000 followers on Instagram.

Ms Wong, who had an undereye filler done in 2022, said the “positive transformation” had given her self-confidence.

“I used to think that I had dark eye circles due to a lack of sleep. My friends were always asking me why I looked so tired. I consulted an aesthetic doctor, who suggested that I get a tear trough filler, which could help to remove the shadow cast on my undereye area,” recalled Ms Wong, who has had a total of four fillers done so far.

“Once you see the better side of yourself, you would want to keep looking good,” said the former air stewardess, who left the industry in 2021 to become a full-time influencer.

“I believe, to a certain extent, people might be drawn to your appearance. However, sustaining followers and engaging viewers require consistently delivering valuable content,” said Ms Wong, who believes her honest accounts of her experiences have struck a chord with her followers.